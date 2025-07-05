Iraq bolsters air defense: Korean missiles and French radars expected soon

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense confirmed, on Saturday, that its air defense modernization program is moving forward without delays.

Tahseen Al-Khafaji, the Ministry’s Director of Media and Moral Guidance, told Shafaq News that Iraq will soon receive an advanced Korean air defense system along with modern radar technology secured through a French partnership.

“Our upgrades for air defense, Army Aviation, and Air Force units are on schedule, with strong backing from the Commander-in-Chief [Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani],” Al-Khafaji noted.

In September 2024, Iraq signed an agreement with South Korea’s LIG Nex1 to acquire the Cheongung-II medium-range system, which includes launchers, multifunction radar, and command infrastructure, making Iraq the third country in the Middle East to obtain the platform after the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told our agency that Washington is reviewing recent statements by al-Sudani and reports of Baghdad’s plans to expedite a radar system deal with South Korea.

Her comments followed recent developments in Baghdad’s defense policy, with Iraqi lawmakers confirming that negotiations are underway with several countries— including the United States, France, and South Korea— to acquire advanced air defense and radar systems.

In a recent interview with the BBC, al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s commitment to balanced foreign relations, emphasizing that both Iran and the United States recognize the importance of Iraq’s stability. However, he acknowledged persistent disagreements with Washington, warning that tensions “could reach the point of undermining the relationship.”