Global race to develop advanced air defense systems

Shafaq News/ Countries around the world are spending billions of dollars to develop air defense systems, which have become some of the most critical weapons in modern warfare. The evolution of air defense systems is closely tied to the advancements in combat aircraft, and nations heavily rely on these systems to protect their cities, sensitive facilities, and infrastructure from aerial attacks.

In recent years, there has been fierce competition among numerous countries to advance their air defense capabilities. The United States has long been a leader in this field, but China, several European nations, Russia, and Israel have since entered the competition. Today, air defense systems attract significant investments at every stage, from research and development to design, manufacturing, and marketing.

MIM-104 Patriot (USA)

The MIM-104 Patriot is an all-weather air defense system developed by the United States to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft. It can detect and identify up to 100 aerial targets simultaneously and track eight of them in real time. The system is currently used by 18 countries worldwide.

The cost of a complete Patriot battery, including radar, four launchers, and other key components, is approximately $1 billion. Each missile costs around $4 million. The system was developed by Raytheon, a company with a market value of about $165 billion, employing over 174,000 people across 235 locations globally.

The US also possesses other significant air defense systems, such as the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), developed by Lockheed Martin. Each THAAD battery, which includes six truck-mounted launchers with eight interceptors per launcher, costs around $2.5 billion and requires a crew of about 100 to operate.

S-400 Triumph (Russia)

The S-400 Triumph is a long-range surface-to-air missile system produced by ALMAZ ANTEY, one of Russia's largest military-industrial companies. It is an upgrade to the S-300 system and is designed to target fighter jets, tactical ballistic missiles, medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and even stealth aircraft. The system has a range of up to 400 kilometers.

The cost of a complete S-400 system is approximately $500 million, though larger deals, which may include logistical support, training, multiple missiles, and radars, can range between $2 billion and $3 billion. In 2018, India signed a $5.43 billion deal to purchase five S-400 batteries, while Turkiye's acquisition cost about $2.5 billion, including financing and local manufacturing agreements.

Arrow 3 (Israel)

Israel operates a multi-layered air defense system, with the Arrow 3 being the most advanced layer. Developed jointly with the US, Arrow 3 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles and tactical missiles outside Earth's atmosphere. It consists of interceptors, radars, command and control centers, and launch platforms. Each interceptor missile costs between $2 million and $3 million.

In August 2023, after months of negotiations, Israel announced plans to sell the Arrow 3 system to Germany in a deal valued at $3.5 billion, marking the largest military export in Israel's history.

SAMP-T (France-Italy)

The SAMP-T system, developed by the French-Italian partnership Eurosam (a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo), is designed to intercept both aircraft and missiles. Known for its adaptability to various operational environments, it can be rapidly deployed and is highly flexible in countering a wide range of threats. The system is considered a strong competitor to both the US Patriot and Russia’s S-400 systems, with the added advantage of being fully integrated with NATO's air defense network.

The cost of a SAMP-T battery ranges from $500 million to $700 million, while the Aster 30 missiles it uses cost between $2 million and $3 million each.

HQ-9 (China)

China's HQ-9 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept aircraft and short-range ballistic missiles. It forms a core part of China's air defense infrastructure. The system's missiles are highly maneuverable and capable of intercepting targets at various altitudes and ranges. The cost of each HQ-9 missile ranges from $300,000 to $1 million.

A full HQ-9 battery, which typically includes multiple launch vehicles, radar systems, and command centers, costs between $200 million and $400 million.