US to reinforce Caribbean forces, rules out Russia escalation

Shafaq News – Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that Washington will proceed with reinforcing its military presence in the Caribbean, stressing that no political or diplomatic factors would impede the deployment.

In a statement, Rubio said negotiations with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro remain unlikely, arguing that “trust is lacking.” He described it as difficult to reach any deal with a leader who “does not honor commitments.”

He also brushed aside concerns about wider repercussions, saying the United States sees no risk of escalation with Russia over Venezuela and views Moscow’s support for the Maduro government as “rhetorical and irrelevant to US planning.”

Earlier In August, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order increasing the use of the military under the banner of “combating drug cartels” in Latin America. In response, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million people and said the country was preparing to repel any potential attack.