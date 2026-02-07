US to begin paying $2B+ debt to UN

Shafaq News- New York

The United States will make an initial payment toward the billions of dollars it owes the United Nations within weeks, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz revealed on Saturday, as the world body warns of a growing financial crisis caused by unpaid dues.

In remarks to Reuters, Waltz said the final amount of the payment has yet to be decided, but described it as a significant first tranche that would be made in the coming weeks, adding that US contributions would be tied to continued pressure for UN reforms.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier warned that the 193-member organization faces the risk of “imminent financial collapse” as member states fall behind on assessed contributions. More than 95% of unpaid contributions to the UN’s regular budget are owed by the United States, totaling $2.19 billion as of early February. Washington also owes $2.4 billion for current and past peacekeeping missions and $43.6 million for UN tribunals.

On December 30, the UN General Assembly approved a $3.45 billion regular budget for 2026, covering operating costs such as staff salaries, headquarters expenses, meetings, and development and human rights programs. According to the UN, the United States also did not contribute to the regular budget last year, leaving $827 million unpaid, and owes an additional $767 million for 2026.