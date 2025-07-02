US reviews Iraq radar deal and PM’s warning over strained ties

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

The US Department of State is reviewing recent statements by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and reports that Baghdad plans to accelerate a radar system agreement with South Korea, a spokesperson confirmed to Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the State Department, said the Prime Minister’s remarks and the radar procurement reports are under assessment. “The Department will review the Prime Minister’s comments and the reported acceleration of the radar agreement with Seoul,” she stated.

Bruce added that Washington would share its official position with Shafaq News within hours.

The comments follow recent developments in Baghdad’s defense policy, with Iraqi lawmakers confirming that negotiations are underway with several countries— including the United States, France, and South Korea— to acquire advanced air defense and radar systems.

According to parliamentary sources, the discussions aim to enhance Iraq’s airspace protection amid rising regional tensions.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Prime Minister al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s commitment to balanced foreign relations, emphasizing that both Iran and the United States recognize the importance of Iraq’s stability. However, he acknowledged persistent disagreements with Washington, warning that tensions “could reach the point of undermining the relationship.”

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.