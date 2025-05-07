3-month ultimatum: Iraq to scrap foreign firms power license if work lags

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani issued firmly warned two foreign companies over delays in completing Al-Khairat thermal power station in Karbala.

The warning came during a high-level meeting chaired by al-Sudani and attended by the Chinese ambassador to Iraq, representatives of the two firms — Harlow International and CITIC Group — and officials from the Ministries of Electricity and Oil, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Al-Khairat power station is one of Iraq’s major electricity projects, originally contracted in 2021 under the previous administration. The meeting reviewed the obstacles hindering the project’s implementation.

Al-Sudani ordered both companies to address the delays and complete their assigned work within 90 days, warning that failure to meet the deadline would result in the “cancellation of the project's investment permit.”