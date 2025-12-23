Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same price recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,500 IQD and 142,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,000.