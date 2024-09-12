USD/IQD exchange rate surges in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar rose in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as markets closed on Thursday.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 149,800 IQD per $100, up from 149,600 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad's local currency exchange shops, the selling price of $100 was 150,750 IQD, while the buying rate stood at 148,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,800 IQD and the buying price was 149,700 IQD per $100.