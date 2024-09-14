USD/IQD exchange rates record an upward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar surged on Saturday in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered an exchange rate of 149,800 IQD per $100, compared to 149,600 IQD on Thursday.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 150,750 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 148,750 IQD.

In Erbil, where stock market trading does not occur during official holidays, the selling price reached 149,800 IQD and the buying price was 149,700 IQD per $100.