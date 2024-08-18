USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates dropped against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 149,250 IQD per $100..

The selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 150,250 IQD per $100, while the purchase price was 148,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 149,300 IQD per $100, and the purchase price at 149,200 IQD.