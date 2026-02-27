US advises departure of Jerusalem embassy staff amid Iran tensions

Shafaq News- Jerusalem

The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Friday authorized the departure of non-emergency personnel and family members, citing elevated security risks amid intensifying regional tensions and concern over a possible confrontation with Iran.

On X, the embassy confirmed State Department approval of the measure and advised Americans to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available. It warned that travel by US government employees and their relatives could be further restricted in parts of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/5cRoci7XsZ — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem - Palestinian Audiences (@USEmbassyJLMPal) February 27, 2026

The New York Times reported that Ambassador Mike Huckabee informed staff by email that the authorization could increase demand for seats. In a message sent at 10:24 a.m. local time, he urged those planning to depart to book flights from Ben Gurion Airport to any available destination and arrange onward travel afterward.

Other foreign missions, including Germany’s embassy, have taken comparable precautions as concern mounts over potential Iranian retaliation. Iranian officials have indicated that any future conflict involving the United States and Israel would exceed the scale of the 12-day confrontation in June 2025, signaling a possible multi-front response and warning that US interests would face consequences if Iranian territory is struck.

Washington is weighing options should diplomacy falter. US media have cited discussions of limited strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities alongside broader contingency planning. Officials have pointed to expanded naval and air deployments as part of a reinforced regional posture.

The development comes after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated progress on most elements of a potential agreement following a third round of Omani-mediated nuclear talks. US President Donald Trump has not publicly addressed the latest developments.

Read more: US-Iran talks begin under shadow of ‘indefinite’ deal and escalation risks