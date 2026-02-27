Pakistan declares ‘open war’ on Afghanistan

Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Kabul

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday declared an “open war” against Afghanistan’s government as Pakistani aircraft launched overnight strikes on Kabul and the southern provinces of Kandahar and Paktika.

On X, Asif stated that Islamabad had exhausted diplomatic efforts, both directly and through partner countries, before turning to military action. He accused the Taliban of advancing Indian interests and allowing Afghan territory to serve as a base for armed groups carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.

نیٹو کی افواج کے انخلاء کے بعد یہ توقع کی جاتی تھی کہ افغانستان میں امن ھو گا اور طالبان افغانُ عوام کے مفادات اور علاقہ میں امن پہ توجہ مرکوز کریںُ گے۔مگر طالبان نے افغانستان کو ھندوستان کی کالونی بنا دیا۔ ساری دنیا کے دھشت گردوں کا افغانستان میں اکٹھا کر لیا اور دھشت گردی کو… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 26, 2026

Government spokesperson Mosharraf Zaidi confirmed that operations were continuing, describing them as retaliation for what he called unprovoked Afghan fire. He cited 133 Taliban fighters killed, more than 200 wounded, 27 sites destroyed, and nine captured. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar indicated that the strikes targeted defense facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktika, while state broadcaster Pakistan Television Corporation reported damage to brigade headquarters, ammunition depots, and logistics centers.

Update on the situation at the Pakistan Afghanistan border as of 0345 hrs Friday February 27Pakistani counter strikes against targets in Afghanistan continue.A total of 133 Afghan Taliban are confirmed killed, more than 200 wounded. Many more casualties estimated in strikes… — Mosharraf Zaidi 🇵🇰 (@mosharrafzaidi) February 26, 2026

آپریشن غضب للحق، صبح 3:40، 27 فروری 2026▫️ افغان طالبان رجیم کے 133 کارندے ہلاک ہونے کی تصدیق، 200 سے زائد زخمی۔ کابل، پکتیا اور قندھار میں افغان طالبان کے دفاعی اہداف کو نشانہ بنایا گیا، جس میں مزید ہلاکتوں کا امکان ہے۔▫️ افغان طالبان رجیم کی 27 پوسٹیں تباہ، 9 پوسٹوں پر قبضہ… — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) February 26, 2026

Residents in Kabul described two explosions shortly before 2:00 a.m., followed by anti-aircraft fire. An Afghan official told Al-Jazeera that Pakistani aircraft struck the capital and a military base in Kandahar and remained in Afghan airspace after hitting three provinces. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid acknowledged that locations in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktika were targeted but indicated no casualties. He later announced retaliatory operations against Pakistani military positions in southern Afghanistan and warned that further airspace violations would trigger additional responses.

The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) February 26, 2026

Earlier, Afghan officials reported attacks on Pakistani border posts, calling them “retaliation for prior strikes in Nangarhar and Paktia.” An Afghan military source claimed 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 13 posts seized; those claims remain unverified.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent months. Border crossings have remained closed since October 2025, when clashes left more than 70 dead on both sides. Mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkiye, along with several negotiation rounds after a temporary ceasefire, have failed to secure a durable settlement. Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of harboring armed factions behind cross-border violence, an allegation Afghan authorities deny.