Pakistan: Over 30 militants killed in Afghan border clash

Shafaq News – Islamabad

On Friday, Pakistan’s army said its troops killed 33 militants while repelling a cross-border incursion from Afghanistan into North Waziristan.

In a post on X, the Inter-Services Public Relations revealed that the fighters were intercepted and targeted with “precise fire,” leaving weapons, ammunition, and explosives in their wake. The military alleged the group was “Indian-sponsored.”

On night 7/8 August 2025, movement of a large group of khwarij, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan.Own troops… pic.twitter.com/kNneEMrZrW — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 8, 2025

The incident marks the latest in a series of deadly confrontations along the border. In April, security forces said they killed 54 militants in two days during operations near Hassan Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, part of Azm-e-Istehkam, a 2024 campaign of combat operations and socio-economic measures fighting militancy.

Since 2017, Pakistan has bolstered the Durand Line—a 2,600-kilometer frontier with Afghanistan—with fencing, watchtowers, and surveillance systems to deter infiltration and smuggling, though cross-border raids persist.