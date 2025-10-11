Pakistan confirms 23 deaths in Afghan attacks

Shafaq News – Kabul / Islamabad

23 Pakistani soldiers were killed while repelling an overnight Taliban attack, Pakistan’s army said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military noted its forces killed around 200 of the attackers during the operation, and carried out air and artillery strikes.

On night 10/11 October 2025, in a cowardly terrorist attack, Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij targeted Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan District.The assailants attempted to breach the perimeter security, however, their nefarious designs were swiftly… — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced that security forces launched a cross-border operation against Pakistani military positions in response to what it described as repeated violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

ClarificationThe Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, tonight conducted a successful retaliatory operation against the centers of Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in response to the repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty by the Pakistani military pic.twitter.com/3mJ2rdxbvb — د ملي دفاع وزارت - وزارت دفاع ملی (@MoDAfghanistan2) October 11, 2025

Taliban government Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that Afghan forces seized 25 Pakistani military posts “in retaliation for repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace.” He claimed 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 wounded, while nine Taliban fighters were also killed in the clashes.

In a post on X, Mujahid claimed Afghanistan’s full control over borders with Pakistan.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم الحمدلله الذي نصر عبده، و أعز جنده، و هزم الأحزاب وحده. لا اله الا الله وحده لا شریکه له، له الملک و له الحمد، و هو علی کل شيئ قدیر.اما بعد:امروز می خواهم در مورد تمام سرحدات و خط فرضیافغانستان، وضعیت عمومی أمنیتی کشور و بعضیاز تحرکات فتنه و فساد در… pic.twitter.com/6lWI9aT605 — Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) October 12, 2025

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated amid mutual accusations of harboring militants and conducting cross-border attacks. Pakistan claims the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operates from Afghan soil, a charge the Taliban-led government denies.

منابع: پنج نظامی پاکستانی در آن سوی خط فرضی کشته شدندمنابع به طلوع‌نیوز تایید کردند که در نتیجه درگيری میان نیروهای امارت اسلامی افعانستان و پاکستان، تاکنون پنج نظامی پاکستانی کشته و دو نفر دیگر زخمی شده‌اند.#طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/fujJ3Lmxi1 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) October 11, 2025

Today’s Afghan aggression against Pakistan is not an isolated act. It’s a coordinated move linked to India-backed TTP militants trying to enter our borders. Pakistan’s defense forces are responding effectively to protect national sovereignty.#Pakistan #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Ns21pBoJ40 — The Skeptic (@chaiforpeace) October 11, 2025

