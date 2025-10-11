Pakistan confirms 23 deaths in Afghan attacks

2025-10-11T21:55:15+00:00

Kabul / Islamabad

23 Pakistani soldiers were killed while repelling an overnight Taliban attack, Pakistan’s army said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military noted its forces killed around 200 of the attackers during the operation, and carried out air and artillery strikes.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced that security forces launched a cross-border operation against Pakistani military positions in response to what it described as repeated violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Taliban government Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that Afghan forces seized 25 Pakistani military posts “in retaliation for repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace.” He claimed 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 wounded, while nine Taliban fighters were also killed in the clashes.

In a post on X, Mujahid claimed Afghanistan’s full control over borders with Pakistan.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated amid mutual accusations of harboring militants and conducting cross-border attacks. Pakistan claims the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operates from Afghan soil, a charge the Taliban-led government denies.

