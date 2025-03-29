Pakistan: 2 attacks kill 9 near Afghan border
2025-03-29T08:58:47+00:00
Shafaq News/ Eight Pakistani security personnel and one civilian were killed in two separate attacks near the Afghan border on Friday, according to the country’s police.
In the first assault, armed Taliban militants targeted a security operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, killing seven soldiers, police said.
In addition, a bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded in the Balochistan region, reportedly claiming the lives of one more soldier and a civilian.