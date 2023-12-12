TJP attack kills soldiers in northwest Pakistan

Shafaq News/ An explosion killed at least 23 soldiers in the remote district of Dera Ismail Khan, bordering Afghanistan.

Six-man suicide group entered with an explosive-laden truck into a military camp, killing soldiers.

A Pakistani Taliban group, the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), claimed responsibility for the attack, one of a series in recent months.

Pakistani Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar condemned the attack, expressing deep sympathies for the families of the soldiers.

Pakistan regularly accuses its neighbor, Afghanistan, of harboring militants who plan and launch attacks from Afghan soil, a charge the Taliban government denies.