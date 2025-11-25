Pakistani strikes kill 10 civilians in Afghanistan

Shafaq News – Kabul

At least nine children and a woman were killed after a Pakistani strike hit a house in Afghanistan’s Khost province, Afghan authorities said on Tuesday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban administration, confirmed that additional air strikes targeted northeastern Kunar and eastern Paktika provinces, leaving at least four civilians wounded.

Pakistan issued no immediate response.

Last night at around 12 o’clock in the Gorbuz district of Khost province, in the Mughalgai area, the Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident, Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir. As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) 21 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) November 25, 2025

The strike comes as a fragile ceasefire between the two neighbors remains at risk, with each side accusing the other of blocking progress in negotiations.

Tensions have remained high since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 and escalated after border clashes in October that left around 70 people dead on both sides. The violence halted after Qatar and Turkiye brokered a ceasefire, though talks in Istanbul failed to produce a lasting arrangement.

Pakistan accuses the Taliban of providing shelter to fighters from Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out deadly attacks inside Pakistan for years. Afghan authorities reject the allegation and argue that Pakistan is violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty.