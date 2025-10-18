Taliban halts military response during Doha talks

Shafaq News – Kabul / Doha

The Taliban will not respond to recent Pakistani airstrikes during ongoing talks in Doha, the group’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Saturday.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed, on October 17, to a temporary truce during emergency talks, where delegations gathered to de-escalate tensions.

In a post on X, Mujahid said a high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, departed for Doha earlier to attend negotiations with Pakistan.

He accused Islamabad of carrying out overnight airstrikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, which he said caused multiple deaths and injuries, describing the attacks as deliberate provocations aimed at prolonging the conflict.