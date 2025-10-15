Pakistan targets Kabul ahead of truce with Afghanistan

Shafaq News – Kabul

Pakistan on Wednesday carried out “precision strikes” in central Kabul, just hours ahead of a temporary ceasefire agreement with the Taliban, according to official statements.

Two new explosions were heard, as reported by correspondents from Agence France-Presse, amid renewed cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the blasts were caused by the explosion of a fuel tanker and an electrical transformer, which sparked fires in the city. Ambulances were seen moving through central Kabul following the incidents.

The escalation coincides with an announcement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry that it had reached a 48-hour ceasefire agreement with the Taliban, set to begin at 6:00 p.m. local time. The agreement, reported by Reuters, commits both sides to pursue “sincere efforts through dialogue to find a solution to the complex conflict.”