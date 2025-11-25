Taliban vows 'proper response' to deadly Pakistan airstrikes

2025-11-25T12:15:07+00:00

Shafaq News – Kabul

Afghanistan will respond “at the appropriate time” to Pakistani airstrikes that killed nine children and a woman, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday.

In a post on X, Mujahid noted the government will provide a “proper response” while condemning the strikes.

“Protecting Afghanistan’s airspace, territory, and population represents a legitimate right,” he said, accusing Pakistan of launching the operation based on “wrong information.”

He stressed that the strikes in Paktika, Khost, and Kunar represented a serious breach of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and violated international norms, including United Nations principles.

The remarks followed an earlier announcement by the Taliban reporting that a Pakistani strike targeted a civilian home in Khost, resulting in the deaths of five boys, four girls, and one woman, and leveling their residence.

Other strikes were also reported in northeastern Kunar and eastern Paktika provinces, leaving at least four civilians wounded.

Pakistan has not yet issued any statements regarding the Taliban’s claims.

