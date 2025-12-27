Iran's Pezeshkian calls Western pressure a “full-scale confrontation”

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that pressure from the United States, Israel, and European countries amounts to a “full-scale confrontation” aimed at weakening Iran.

In an interview with KHAMENEI.IR, Pezeshkian described the current confrontation as more severe and complex than the Iran-Iraq war, saying it relies on coordinated economic sanctions, trade restrictions, and media and psychological pressure rather than direct military engagement.

He said these narratives intensified after what he framed as the failure of Tehran’s adversaries in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, arguing that the messaging seeks to undermine public confidence and portray submission as inevitable.

Pezeshkian noted that similar pressure campaigns in the past failed to fracture Iranian society, stressing that internal cohesion and coordination among state institutions remain the country’s primary source of strength.

Public participation in decision-making, he added, is essential during periods of pressure, urging political and social actors to set aside internal disputes and focus on cooperation to address domestic challenges.