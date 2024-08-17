USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered 149,800 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s local exchange shops reached 150,750 IQD, while the buying price was 148,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,800 IQD, and the buying price was 149,600 IQD per $100.