USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-08-17T07:28:01+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.
Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered 149,800 IQD per $100.
The selling prices in Baghdad’s local exchange shops reached 150,750 IQD, while the buying price was 148,750 IQD per $100.
In Erbil, the selling price was 149,800 IQD, and the buying price was 149,600 IQD per $100.