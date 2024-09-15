USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad
2024-09-15T14:26:55+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in the markets of Baghdad as the exchange market closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, with the closure, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 149,900 IQD per $100, similar to the rates recorded earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price stood at 151,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the stock exchange was closed due to the holiday marking Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon