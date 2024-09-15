USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in the markets of Baghdad as the exchange market closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, with the closure, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 149,900 IQD per $100, similar to the rates recorded earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price stood at 151,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the stock exchange was closed due to the holiday marking Prophet Mohammed's birthday.