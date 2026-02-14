President Barzani at MSC2026: Talks with Arab League Chief focus on regional stability

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit agreed Saturday on the need to shield the region from escalating tensions during talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two discussed political and security developments in Iraq and the broader Middle East, as well as the Kurdistan Region’s ties with Arab states. Both sides stressed the importance of preserving stability and preventing further regional complications.

Aboul Gheit praised Barzani’s role and that of the Kurdistan Region in maintaining balance and promoting coexistence, reiterating the Arab League’s support for Iraq’s security and stability, including that of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend the annual Conference, where he is holding a series of high-level meetings with international leaders to discuss Iraq’s political trajectory and wider regional shifts. The conference, which continues into its second day, brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and around 100 ministers, with discussions centered on European security and evolving global dynamics.