President Barzani at MSC2026: US lawmakers reaffirm support for Kurdistan

A US congressional delegation reaffirmed support for Iraq and the constitutional status of the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani met Senator Lindsey Graham and accompanying members of Congress. Their discussions focused on US relations with Iraq and the Region and prospects for expanding cooperation.

I am pleased to meet my friend, Senator Lindsay Graham and his congressional delegation. I’m grateful for the role of the U.S. Congress in supporting peace and stability in our region. pic.twitter.com/hqgCRijZHL — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 14, 2026

The US delegation stressed the Region’s “vital role as a stabilizing presence” and reiterated commitment to “supporting Iraq, the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional standing, and efforts to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad while maintaining peace and stability across the country.”

Talks also covered developments in Syria, where both sides highlighted the importance of protecting Kurdish rights and those of other components in the current phase and in any future Syrian constitution.

Barzani is scheduled to hold further talks with international leaders on political and security developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the wider region. The annual conference gathers heads of state and senior policymakers to address global security challenges.