US–Kurdistan talks deepen as Barzani hosts State Department envoy

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed, on Wednesday, political, economic, and security cooperation during his meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Michael Rigas, according to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency

Rigas arrived in Iraq earlier this week on a visit aimed at "strengthening joint efforts to support stability and long-term development across the country."

Rigas is also scheduled to attend the opening of the new US Consulate General in Erbil, a step Washington says underscores its enduring commitment to Iraq and its partnership with the Kurdistan Region.

