Khor Mor under fire: Renewed strikes expose Kurdistan’s fragile energy security

The drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field late Wednesday plunged the Kurdistan Region into one of its worst electricity crises in years, highlighting the vulnerability of its most strategic energy hub and reigniting debate over the political and regional motives behind repeated strikes on Iraq’s largest gas-producing facility.

The hit—following several days of airspace incursions and heightened security alerts—ignited a major fire, forced an immediate shutdown, and caused a sharp collapse in electricity generation across three provinces.

Shafaq News correspondents reported widespread outages in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, and Duhok after the strike on the Chamchamal installation. With gas flows suddenly halted, supply hours dropped dramatically across the Region, prompting public concern that the disruption could persist if repairs are delayed.

The KRG’s Department of Media and Information said electricity output had plunged from roughly 4,000 megawatts to about 1,000, cutting the Region’s 24-hour Runaki service down to nearly five hours per day. The Electricity Ministry described the collapse as “80%.”

The attack capped days of escalating tension around the field. On November 23, security forces opened fire on a drone entering the area, with additional incursions detected on November 24–25. Shortly before midnight on November 26, a drone hit a liquid storage tank, triggering a fire that was later contained. Dana Gas, the operator, confirmed there were no injuries among its staff.

The strike has renewed a central question: why is Khor Mor among the most frequently targeted energy sites in Iraq?

Stretching across 135 square kilometers and holding 8.2 trillion cubic feet of confirmed reserves, the field is the backbone of the Kurdistan Region’s electricity system. Production has grown steadily through targeted upgrades—debottlenecking phases in 2018 and 2022 and a 2020 bypass project—lifting output from about 305 MMscf/d in 2018 to nearly 500 MMscf/d by late 2022. Additional fine-tuning in 2023 pushed Khor Mor to a record 525 MMscf/d in March 2025, a 75% increase since 2017. These volumes feed the Region’s main power stations.

Attacks, however, have repeatedly disrupted operations. A 2024 strike killed four Yemeni workers and forced a multi-day shutdown.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called the latest strike a direct attack on infrastructure that serves both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, urging federal authorities to take swift action to identify and punish those responsible.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attack “in the strongest terms,” warning that “the usual terrorists” cannot be allowed to escape accountability. He again urged the United States and international partners to supply defensive systems to protect civilian infrastructure, writing on X: “I urge our American and international partners to provide the defensive equipment necessary to protect our civilian infrastructure.”

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described the strike as “an assault on Iraq as a whole.” In a phone call with Masrour Barzani, both sides agreed to form a joint investigative committee “as soon as possible.” Iraq’s Security Media Cell called the attack a “treacherous” terrorist act, noting the absence of casualties.

Experts previously interviewed by Shafaq News say their assessments remain relevant in the wake of this strike. They argue that repeated attacks on Khor Mor reflect regional unease over Iraq’s and the Kurdistan Region’s ambition to enter global gas markets at a time when Europe is seeking alternatives to Russian supplies. Plans to route gas through Erbil and Duhok into Turkiye’s pipeline network—and onward to Europe—have raised the field’s strategic value.

Economist Dr. Khalid Haider said each attack “undermines the Region’s push toward gas self-sufficiency and deepens dependence on costly electricity imports.” He recalled that a 2,500-megawatt loss in 2024 underscored the field’s essential role in stabilizing the grid.

Other analysts see broader geopolitical pressures at play. PUK figure Tariq Jawhar said factions opposed to expanding US involvement in Iraqi energy projects seek to “pressure the US into withdrawing its forces” and discourage foreign investment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest strike, consistent with previous incidents. While the KRG has previously accused elements within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of involvement, Baghdad has rejected the claims.

Security expert Sarmad al-Bayat attributed Iraq’s continued vulnerability to drones to the absence of advanced radar systems. “Baghdad agreed with Washington to purchase six systems, but delivery and deployment remain slow.” He noted that political and economic factors are intertwined, particularly after recent energy agreements between Iraq, Turkiye, and Qatar—developments that may have unsettled certain regional actors.

Khor Mor’s location in Chamchamal, near disputed territories, further adds to its exposure. Political adviser Mahmoud Khoshnaw said many attacks originate from “security gap areas” between federal and KRG jurisdictions. Although Baghdad and Erbil agreed to deploy joint forces in these zones, implementation never progressed.

These security vulnerabilities unfold against the backdrop of long-running disputes over oil and gas authority. The Federal Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling invalidating KRG contracts deepened tensions and was followed by multiple rocket and drone strikes on the field.

After the 2024 attacks, Prime Minister al-Sudani said investigators had “identified leads,” though no findings were ever published. A new committee will now examine the latest incident.

As of November 27, gas production at Khor Mor remains suspended pending full damage assessments. Officials have not announced a timeline for restoring operations.

For many residents across the Region, where power has been largely absent for the past day, the attack has revived urgent questions: whether this strike signals an escalation—or marks another chapter in a sustained campaign to reshape Iraq’s energy landscape.

