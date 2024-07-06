Pinjwen district director in al-Sulaymaniyah resigns after a decade in office

Shafaq News/ Zana Rahman, the director of the Pinjwen District in al-Sulaymaniyah and a member of the Gorran (Change) Movement, announced his resignation on Saturday after ten years in office.

Rahman told Shafaq News Agency that he has submitted his resignation letter to the administrative authorities, the Gorran Movement, and the Governor of al-Sulaymaniyah.

The resignation letter is currently with the Council of Ministers, awaiting the signature of the Minister of Interior, he said.

"I have held this position since 2014 and have voluntarily written my resignation letter after ten years in office," Rahman said. "Someone else should be given the opportunity as I couldn't execute sufficient projects due to the lack of allocated funds."

According to political sources, the Gorran Movement is currently looking to appoint a new candidate for the position, pending approval from the Minister of Interior. "Despite Rahman’s suggestion to nominate the head of the Nalparez sub-district for the role, the final decision remains with the party and ministerial authorities," a source said.