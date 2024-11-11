No delay for census in disputed Iraqi territories, Interior Ministry confirms

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Interior dismissed on Monday a request from the Board of the Kurdistani Areas Outside the Region to delay the upcoming census in disputed areas.

In response to Shafaq News correspondent at a press conference, Ministry spokesperson Muqdad Miri said, “There is no postponement or any change regarding the census. Current circumstances do not warrant it.”

He further highlighted that high-level coordination is ongoing with the Kurdistan Region through a joint operations center, noting that a curfew will apply to all provinces, including those within the Kurdistan Region.

Diyaa Kazem, Head of the Census Operations Room, outlined that the census framework, set by the Council of Ministers in its last session, mandates the inclusion of all ethnic groups in disputed areas, specifically Arab, Kurdish, and Turkmen communities.

“The Cabinet decision is binding and inclusive, with no postponements for any region,” Kazem affirmed.

On Sunday, Fahmi Burhan, Head of the Board of the Kurdistani Areas Outside the Region, urged the federal government to delay the census, citing unresolved issues over disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, as stipulated under Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution outlines a process to address these issues through normalization, a census, and a referendum. However, the implementation of this article has been delayed, leading to ongoing administrative and security challenges.

The disputes stem from historical demographic changes, particularly the forced displacement of Kurds and Turkmen and the settlement of Arabs during Saddam Hussein's regime.

Notably, the disputed areas in Iraq, primarily located in the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin, have been a source of tension between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil. These territories are rich in oil and have significant strategic importance.