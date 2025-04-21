Interior 2025 Q1 success: Iraq dismantles 140+ drug networks

Shafaq News/ Iraq has deployed its most advanced border security system to date, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday.

During a press conference outlining the ministry’s achievements in the first quarter of 2025, spokesperson Major General Muqdad Miri, Director of the Department of Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior, described the current security environment as “the best since 2003.” He noted that the Border Forces Command had engaged with neighboring countries to bolster control along shared frontiers.

“Border security is now at its highest level, especially following the introduction of radar systems to reduce reliance on manpower,” Miri stated. He added that Iraqi border forces are now equipped with drones fitted with thermal cameras capable of monitoring areas up to 80 kilometers away.

Miri also reported a sharp rise in drug prices across the country, attributing the trend to intensified security operations. Authorities dismantled 79 domestic and 67 international narcotics networks during the reporting period. Twelve international arrest warrants were issued, resulting in the extradition of 12 suspects, most of whom were returned from Kuwait.

Efforts to counter misinformation campaigns have also intensified. The ministry reported that it had countered 938 such campaigns and arrested 2,478 individuals, including both Iraqi and foreign nationals, on charges related to smuggling and illegal border infiltration. Security forces also seized four million liters of smuggled oil derivatives and confiscated $412,625 in counterfeit US currency.