Kurdistan Security Forces stop drug smuggling operation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the Kurdistan Region's Security Agency announced that it successfully foiled a large-scale drug smuggling operation and arrested two individuals involved in the scheme.

The directorate confirmed that ongoing security operations led to the seizure of seven kilograms of marijuana on the outskirts of Al-Sulaymaniyah, which smugglers had planned to transport to Kirkuk, according to a statement.

The agency emphasized that intensive surveillance efforts were vital in intercepting the shipment and apprehending the suspects under Article 25 of the Anti-Narcotics Law. The confiscated drugs have been secured as evidence, and authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to identify potential accomplices and further details related to the case.

It reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking, and called for public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities, stressing that controlling narcotics is a collective responsibility to ensure a safer and healthier society.

This latest operation is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug smuggling and trafficking in the Kurdistan Region, as authorities continue to track down offenders and strengthen security measures to put an end to the drug trade.

Like other parts of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region faces growing challenges in tackling drug smuggling and illegal trade. Security forces have tightened border controls, increased patrols in high-risk areas, and intensified counter-narcotics operations.