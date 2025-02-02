Kurdistan Security Forces stop drug smuggling operation
The directorate confirmed that ongoing
security operations led to the seizure of seven kilograms of marijuana on the outskirts
of Al-Sulaymaniyah, which smugglers had planned to transport to Kirkuk, according
to a statement.
The agency emphasized that intensive
surveillance efforts were vital in intercepting the shipment and apprehending
the suspects under Article 25 of the Anti-Narcotics Law. The confiscated drugs
have been secured as evidence, and authorities have launched a full-scale
investigation to identify potential accomplices and further details related to
the case.
It reaffirmed its commitment to
combating drug trafficking, and called for public cooperation in reporting
suspicious activities, stressing that controlling narcotics is a collective
responsibility to ensure a safer and healthier society.
This latest operation is part of an ongoing
crackdown on drug smuggling and trafficking in the Kurdistan Region, as authorities
continue to track down offenders and strengthen security measures to put an end
to the drug trade.
Like other parts of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region faces growing challenges in tackling drug smuggling and illegal trade. Security forces have tightened border controls, increased patrols in high-risk areas, and intensified counter-narcotics operations.