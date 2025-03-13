Iraq forces deliver blow to drug traffickers in the south

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested drug traffickers and criminal gangs in separate operations in Dhi Qar and Basra.

In Nasiriyah, a team from Najaf’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate, supported by Dhi Qar officers, apprehended two traffickers near the Samawah garage after setting up an ambush. Authorities confiscated over 1,000 Captagon pills during the operation, which was overseen by Major General Ahmed Al-Zargani, head of Iraq’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate.

Meanwhile, in Basra, police dismantled two gangs involved in drug trafficking and armed robbery. A joint task force from the Criminal Investigation Department and intelligence units identified their hideouts following extensive surveillance.

During the raids, security forces seized narcotics, drug paraphernalia, pills, a firearm, bladed weapons, and stolen mobile phones. Initial investigations confirmed the suspects' involvement in multiple crimes, and legal action is underway to bring them to justice.