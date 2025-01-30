Two drug traffickers arrested in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar security forces arrested two drug traffickers in a security operation north of Al-Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, a security source reported on Thursday.

“The suspects were found in possession of weapons, narcotic pills, and one kilogram of crystal meth,” the source revealed, adding that they have been transferred to a special detention center pending legal action.

Since 2003, Iraq has been grappling with a growing drug problem, particularly with substances like crystal meth and Captagon.

The country destroyed 5,000 tons of drugs and psychotropic substances, 54 million pills, 31,000 ampoules, and 9,000 bottles in 2022, while in 2023, it disposed of about 2.2 tons of drugs, along with more than 5,000,000 pills.

By 2024, Iraq had seized over six tons of narcotics and arrested 14,438 individuals involved in drug-related crimes. The judiciary issued rulings against 8,930 detainees, sentencing 144 international traffickers to death and 454 local dealers to life imprisonment. Security operations also led to the confiscation of 1,423 vehicles, 365 rifles, 765 pistols, and 153 hand grenades.

To intensify its fight against drug trafficking, Iraq launched a comprehensive anti-drug strategy in 2025, leveraging modern techniques and international cooperation. The initiative focuses on regional collaboration, intelligence sharing, and the establishment of specialized rehabilitation centers for addicts.