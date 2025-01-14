Iraq intensifies war on drugs: Major busts and regional coordination

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s fight against drug trafficking has made significant progress despite mounting challenges, with numerous local and international drug networks dismantled, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The magnitude of the challenge in combating drugs in Iraq is enormous," said Hussein Al-Tamimi, spokesperson for Iraq’s General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

"This crime is among the most sensitive issues, and the current government has prioritized addressing it. Our intelligence operations in 2023, 2024, and 2025 have resulted in dismantling numerous drug networks." He told Shafaq News Agency.

Moreover, Al-Tamimi highlighted steps taken to bolster the country's anti-drug capacity, including the establishment of specialized centers for rehabilitating addicts and plans to elevate the directorate to an agency within the Ministry of Interior. "We have begun foundational measures to rebuild and expand our infrastructure, including opening centers dedicated to treating drug addicts," he said.

Al-Tamimi credited direct oversight by the Minister of Interior and substantial support from the Prime Minister for the progress achieved. "This backing has been crucial for the success of our campaigns," he noted.

The official underscored strong collaboration with border forces and the Border Ports Authority. "High-level coordination with border leadership and deploying our units alongside them have been instrumental in curbing drug smuggling and apprehending offenders in the act," al-Tamimi said.

In 2023, authorities thwarted a plot to manufacture Captagon pills in Al-Muthanna province, seizing equipment and materials in the process. A year later, a similar operation in Sulaymaniyah resulted in the arrest of individuals involved in drug production and the confiscation of substances and machinery.

"The methods traffickers use are evolving," al-Tamimi said. "While they innovate, our officers adapt with advanced tactics to counter them."

One particularly unusual smuggling attempt involved concealing drugs in the stomachs of livestock. "Our vigilant teams uncovered this attempt and arrested the perpetrators in flagrante delicto," he revealed.

Al-Tamimi added that traffickers from a neighboring country also tried to smuggle drugs by swallowing them. "Their efforts were foiled by our high-security awareness and effective intelligence work," he said.

Acknowledging the transnational nature of drug crimes, al-Tamimi emphasized Iraq’s collaboration with neighboring and global anti-drug agencies. "Every country has criminals and specialized bodies to fight them. We maintain robust coordination to tackle these crimes," he said.

The most prevalent drugs in Iraq are Captagon pills and crystal methamphetamine, al-Tamimi noted, warning that their spread poses a grave threat to public health and security.