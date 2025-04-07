Largest US trade delegation in history arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A major American trade delegation comprising more than 100 representatives from nearly 60 US companies arrived in Iraq on Monday, the US Embassy in Baghdad announced.

“This is the first Chamber of Commerce-certified trade mission to Iraq and the largest in the Chamber’s history,” the embassy said.

The three-day visit, from April 7 to 9, will include meetings with senior Iraqi officials, discussions with Iraqi businesses, and the signing of multiple agreements.

As part of the visit, the US Chamber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce to support cooperation between both countries’ private sectors.

The visit comes days after President Donald Trump announced a broad set of tariffs on US trading partners including Iraq, saying the move is a “declaration of economic independence.”