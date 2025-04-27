US eyes deeper energy ties with Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The United States’ commercial ties with the Kurdistan Region are widening, particularly in energy, US Consul General Steve Bitner revealed on Sunday.

Speaking at a contract-signing ceremony between local firm Taurus and General Electric (GE.N) in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Bitner said GE turbines generate “about 90 percent of the electricity in the Region.”

“Electricity is a key element in the development of any economy,” he told attendees. “The Region and the United States have a long-standing relationship.”

Bitner emphasized the deal would help expand the Region’s energy sector and signaled further US interest. “American companies are looking for investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region.”

Earlier, Kurdish and American companies signed an agreement to enhance coordination in trade and investment, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Board of Investment.