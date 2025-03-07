Waiver deadline looms: US pressures Iraq to cut Iran energy ties

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the US State Department called on Iraq to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy "as soon as possible," as the current sanctions waiver for Iranian gas imports is set to expire.

When asked whether Washington had decided on renewing Iraq’s sanctions waiver, which expires on Saturday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "At this stage, we have no announcements regarding the current electricity waiver, which expires on March 8."

Bruce added that the US is "reviewing all existing sanctions exemptions that provide any form of economic and financial relief," without specifying whether a renewal was under consideration.

She welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s commitment to achieving energy independence, expressing hope that "the United States will lead the way when it comes to this approach."