Iraq’s Electricity Minister details plans to avoid summer energy crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity has several plans to avoid a potential electricity crisis next summer, Minister Ziad Ali Fadel confirmed on Friday.

In an interview with Al Hadath TV, Fadel explained that halting the exemptions targeted the import of electricity from Iran through the grid, which had supplied 800 MW to parts of Diyala, Maysan, and Basra. He noted that the ministry had not received any official notice regarding the suspension of Iranian gas imports, adding that the issue was still under discussion.

“Claims of severe energy shortages this summer are exaggerated, as the government is aware of the challenges and has contingency plans,” the minister affirmed.

He also mentioned plans to install floating gas platforms in the Gulf by the Ministry of Oil in June to receive LNG ships and convert the gas for the Iraqi grid. Additionally, Fadel highlighted plans to import up to 20 million cubic meters of gas daily from Turkmenistan starting in June.

The Turkish side has agreed to double power supplies via the Iraq-Turkey grid to 600 MW in mid-May, and the Iraq-Kuwait grid connection is 90% complete, “though some mine-related issues in the Fao region are being addressed with the Ministry of Defense,” the minister revealed.

He also detailed ongoing solar projects: 1,000 MW in Basra by Total, 750 MW in Al Muthanna by PetroChina, and 500 MW by Al-Balal Group in Babil and Karbala. He emphasized the ministry's goal of 15,000 MW from combined cycle and solar power projects, with 24,000 MW expected from deals with General Electric and Siemens.

Recently, the US State Department ended exemptions allowing Iraq to import electricity from Iran, in line with President Trump's "maximum pressure" policy on Tehran.

Notably, Iraq has long relied on Iranian electricity and gas, particularly during the summer months, with US exemptions being renewed annually.