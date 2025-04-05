Iraq's export trade with US surpasses $7B

Shafaq News/ Iraq's annual exports to the United States exceed $7 billion, the US Census Bureau announced on Saturday.

In an official report, the Bureau revealed that Iraq's exports to the US totaled $7.42 billion annually, noting that Iraq faces a 39% customs tariff imposed by the US on its goods.

It also pointed out that Iraq’s share of total US imports from around the world is a modest 0.22%, while the trade balance between the two countries stands at $5.70 billion.

The trade balance reflects the difference between the value of a country's exports and imports. When exports surpass imports, the result is a trade surplus, leading to a positive trade balance.