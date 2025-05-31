Iraq 5th among top Turkish export markets in early 2025

Iraq 5th among top Turkish export markets in early 2025
2025-05-31T22:11:12+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraq emerged as the fifth-largest importer of Turkish products in the first third of 2025, according to data released Saturday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

Turkiye’s exports between January and March reached $86.1B, marking a 3.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Imports also rose by 6.6%, totaling $120.7B.

Germany retained its position as Turkiye’s top export market, receiving $7.1B in goods. The UK followed with $5.38B, the US with $5.13B, Italy with $4.35B, and Iraq with $3.76B.

Iraq remains heavily reliant on imports from neighboring countries—particularly Turkiye and Iran—with additional goods sourced from Gulf states and Jordan in smaller volumes.

