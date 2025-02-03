Turkiye’s exports to Iraq reach $13 billion in 2024, ranking fourth globally

Shafaq News/ Turkiye’s exports to Iraq totaled over $13 billion in 2024, marking a 4.38% increase from the previous year but a 5.49% drop compared to 2022, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) on Monday.

The data showed that Turkish exports to Iraq reached $13.034 billion last year, compared to $12.759 billion in 2023 and $13.750 billion in 2022.

Iraq ranked as Turkiye’s fourth-largest export market, accounting for 5% of the country’s global exports, according to TURKSTAT.

Germany remained Turkiye’s top export destination, receiving goods worth $20.434 billion, followed by the United States with $15.348 billion and the United Kingdom with $15.289 billion.