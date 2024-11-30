Iraq ranks fourth among top importers from Turkiye in October

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fourth among the top importers of Turkish goods in October, with Turkish exports rising by 3.1% compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

In its monthly report, the Institute revealed that Turkiye's exports in October 2024 amounted to $23.5 billion, marking a 3.1% increase from October 2023, while imports remained steady at $29.4 billion.

Germany topped the list of export destinations with $1.795 billion, followed by the United States with $1.562 billion and the United Kingdom with $1.294 billion. Iraq ranked fourth, importing $1.236 billion worth of goods, followed by Italy with $1.159 billion. Together, these five countries accounted for 30% of total exports for the month.

Iraq imports most of its goods, including food and other products, from neighboring countries, particularly Turkiye and Iran, with a smaller percentage coming from Gulf countries and Jordan.