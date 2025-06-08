Iraqi expert: Turkiye using water as leverage in trade

Shafaq News/ Turkiye is increasingly linking access to water resources with trade flows to Iraq, raising concerns about the potential long-term impact on the country’s agriculture, industry, and economic independence, according to Manar al-Obaidi, head of the Future Iraq Foundation.

In a Facebook post, al-Obaidi referenced comments by Gursel Baran, chairman of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce, who outlined a shared objective between Baghdad and Ankara to raise bilateral trade to $30 billion annually, with Turkish exports expected to make up more than 90% of the total.

While Baran did not provide details on when or where this target was set, al-Obaidi interpreted the figures as reflecting Ankara’s growing view of Iraq as a key export market.

He also pointed to a shift in the bilateral relationship’s framework. The longstanding concept of “oil for water,” he observed, appears to be evolving into a new arrangement he described as “imports for water,” in which increased Iraqi imports from Turkiye could influence the volume of water released from Turkish dams.

Under this emerging arrangement, al-Obaidi cautioned that Iraq faces limited options: either tolerate reduced water flows, which he described as “unacceptable,” or increase imports from Turkiye in the “hope of securing more favorable water releases.”

He further urged the Iraqi government to clarify its position by either publicly rejecting the proposed trade target or disclosing details of any formal agreement with Turkiye, if one exists.