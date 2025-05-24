Iraq imports over $1B in precious stones from Turkiye in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq imported more than $1.7 billion worth of precious stones and jewelry from Turkiye in 2024, according to official trade data.

The figures showed a 4% annual growth in imports of gems and precious metals between 2020 and 2024.

The bulk of the imports—$995.9M—consisted of jewelry and components made from precious metals, totaling 28 metric tons.

Additional imports included $8.23M worth of gold, including gold plated with platinum and unworked gold, $2.43M worth of silver, including gold-inlaid silver, $1.03M in imitation jewelry, and $49,000 in other valuable ornamentals.