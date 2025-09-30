Iraq imported $1B Turkish goods in a month

2025-09-30T21:12:21+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked fifth among the top importers of Turkish goods in August 2025, with imports exceeding $978M, according to data released Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The report showed that Turkiye’s exports in August totaled $21.792B, marking a 1.2% decrease compared to August 2024. Imports fell by 3.9% year-on-year to $25.940B.

Germany remained Turkiye’s leading export partner with $1.773B in imports, followed by the United States at $1.276B, and the United Kingdom at $1.150B. Italy came fourth with $979M, while Iraq ranked fifth at $978M.

The top five countries accounted for 28.3% of Turkiye’s total exports in August.

Iraq imports most of its goods, commodities, and food products from neighboring countries, particularly Turkiye and Iran, with smaller volumes coming from Gulf states and Jordan.

