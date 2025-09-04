Iraq leads Arab imports from Turkiye in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara

Iraq topped Arab countries in trade with Turkiye during the first seven months of 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT)'s data revealed on Thursday.

The institute reported that Iraqi purchases from Turkiye reached $6.6B between January and July, down from $7.2B in the same period of 2024. The UAE followed with $5.8B, while Morocco recorded $2.4B and Saudi Arabia $2.1B.

Iraq’s imports included gold and precious stones, grains, fruits and vegetables, electrical machinery, furniture, plastics, and meat.