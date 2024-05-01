Turkiye, Iraq, UAE, Qatar to hold quadruple ministerial meeting on 'Development Road' Project

Shafaq News/ Turkiye, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar plan to hold a "quadruple ministerial summit" on the "Development Road" project, which will link Iraq to Europe via Turkish territory, with Abu Dhabi and Doha also participating, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

In recent statements, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that the upcoming quadruple summit between the aforementioned countries will be held within the next two months.

On the memorandum of understanding recently signed in Baghdad between the four countries on the same project, the Turkish minister said that "it was a bilateral agreement, but through Turkish and Iraqi efforts, it also included the UAE and Qatar."

Uraloglu added that weekly meetings are being held between officials from Ankara and Baghdad.

On the steps to implement the project, Uraloglu said that they will open offices in Iraq and Turkiye as part of the project in the coming months, noting that with the operation of the Development Road, trade volume will increase from 20 to 30-40 billion dollars.

A few days ago, Turkiye, Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE signed a quadruple memorandum of understanding in Baghdad for cooperation on the "Development Road" project, in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The Development Road project is a 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) road and rail project that aims to link Iraq's southern port of Faw with Turkiye's Mediterranean port of Mersin. The project is estimated to cost $17 billion and is expected to be completed in three phases over the next 20 years.