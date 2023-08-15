UAE leads Arab nations, Iraq lags behind in passport rankings

Shafaq News / International consultancy firm, Henley & Partner, has released its latest report for the third quarter of 2023, detailing the global passport rankings among countries worldwide. The analysis highlights the unfortunate standing of Iraqi passports as among the weakest in the Arab region, hindering international travel opportunities.

The list underscores the supremacy of the Emirati passport, ranking as the most potent Arab passport, securing an impressive 13th position globally, with visa-free access to a staggering 179 countries. Following closely is the Qatari passport, claiming the second spot among Arab nations and a notable 57th position globally, while the Kuwaiti passport lands at 59th globally. The Bahraini passport follows in 65th place worldwide, trailed by the Omani passport at 66th, the Saudi passport at 67th, and the Tunisian passport at 75th on the global scale.

The roster further encompasses the Moroccan passport at 78th place, succeeded by the Algerian, Egyptian, and Jordanian passports. Subsequently, the Sudanese, Lebanese, Libyan, Somali, and Yemeni passports round out the list. The report's findings relegate Afghanistan to the lowest rungs once again, offering visa-free access to a mere 27 destinations, while the Iraqi passport barely surpasses this, ranking second-to-last with only 29 visa-free destinations. Syria and Pakistan find themselves among the nations with the fewest travel privileges.

Singapore clinches the coveted top spot as the premier global passport for the third quarter of 2023, granting visa-free entry to an impressive 193 destinations. Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Sweden collectively share the second place with access to 190 countries without requiring a visa.