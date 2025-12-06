Iraq leads Arab buyers of Turkish goods

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraq ranked as the top Arab importer of Turkish goods in the first ten months of 2025, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

Iraq’s purchases reached $9.882 billion, marking a decline from $10.720 billion during the same period in 2024. The United Arab Emirates followed with $7.816 billion in imports, while Morocco placed third at $3.630 billion. Saudi Arabia ranked fifth with $2.943 billion.

The data also indicated that Iraq’s imports from Turkiye during the ten-month period included gold and precious stones, fruits and vegetables, electrical machinery and equipment, plastics, furniture, and meat.