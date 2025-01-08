Turkish trade delegation visits Duhok to bolster economic ties

Shafaq News/ A high-level Turkish trade delegation, representing the East and Central Anatolia Exporters' Association and the International Transport Organization "UN-D," visited Duhok on Wednesday to enhance trade and industrial relations between Iraq and Turkiye.

Shukri Jamil, President of the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated, “The Turkish delegation addressed significant challenges facing traders in both nations, focusing on issues related to border crossings, particularly the Ibrahim al-Khalil crossing. Discussions also covered ways to streamline trade flows, including goods transiting through Turkiye to Iraq and exports arriving via Turkish ports.”

The Turkish representatives affirmed their commitment to resolving these challenges in coordination with their government to facilitate smoother trade and the movement of goods between the two countries.

In 2024, the trade exchange volume between Iraq and Turkiye reached approximately $13 billion, with projections for further growth in 2025, reflecting the strengthening economic ties between the neighboring nations.